Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Voyager Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,514,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth about $24,720,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $21,384,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYG opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78. Voyager Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.