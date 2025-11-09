Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

BDRBF stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.21.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

