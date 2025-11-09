Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.0833.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, Director Adam S. Metz bought 28,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,142.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,142.16. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $303,701.92. This trade represents a 139.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 66,937 shares of company stock worth $1,175,272 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 62.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 225.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

