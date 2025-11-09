Financial Contrast: Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) vs. Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01% Tefron 4.31% 15.13% 7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Savers Value Village and Tefron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 4 4 1 2.67 Tefron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.74%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Tefron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Tefron”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 0.84 $29.03 million ($0.01) -824.60 Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.87 7.39

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tefron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Tefron on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

