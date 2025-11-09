CSM Advisors LLC Invests $11.34 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,671,000 after acquiring an additional 291,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,479,000 after acquiring an additional 823,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,733 shares of company stock worth $4,541,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $93.63 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

