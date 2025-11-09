Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $63.87 Million Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3,691.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $63,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,400,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 71.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,462,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,769,740. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,098,674.89. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 670,975 shares of company stock worth $239,834,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

