CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80,418 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

