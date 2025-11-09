Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $78.51 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,781 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $78,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

