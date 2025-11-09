Bank OZK $OZK Position Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1,175.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $52,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

