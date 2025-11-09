ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Scotiabank now has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00. ARC Resources traded as low as C$23.92 and last traded at C$24.38. Approximately 1,906,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,184,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

