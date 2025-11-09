CSM Advisors LLC Has $29.97 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,588 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

