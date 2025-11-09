CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 885,566 Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 885,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,320,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,109,000 after buying an additional 522,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,186,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,246,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,166,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 218,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.