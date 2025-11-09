ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.28. ITV shares last traded at $10.4010, with a volume of 2,768 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ITV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITVPY

ITV Stock Performance

About ITV

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.