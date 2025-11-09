CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 137,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

