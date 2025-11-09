Future Fund LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Future Fund LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

