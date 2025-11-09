Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.03 and last traded at $147.63, with a volume of 280355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

