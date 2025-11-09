Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $39.70

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.9091.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 381,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Docebo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Docebo by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
