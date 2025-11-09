Flossbach Von Storch SE Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

