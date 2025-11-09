Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,615,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,023% from the previous session’s volume of 232,991 shares.The stock last traded at $27.9640 and had previously closed at $27.92.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
