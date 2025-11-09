Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Future Fund LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 120,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $55,285,726.65. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

