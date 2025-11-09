Future Fund LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,963 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,438 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

