11,908 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

