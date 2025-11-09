11,908 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Trading Up 2.5%
NYSE QTWO opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $112.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.