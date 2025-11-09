Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

