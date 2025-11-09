Future Fund LLC Buys New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 171.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.