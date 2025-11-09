Future Fund LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

