Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 837,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 450,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.81 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

