Future Fund LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 160.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 8.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,298,000 after acquiring an additional 615,061 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Baidu stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

