Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 43,596 GDS Holdings $GDS

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $12,745,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $8,858,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 261,117 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 537,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 147,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $2,584,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

GDS Stock Down 3.2%

GDS opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. GDS Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

