Future Fund LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Future Fund LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $800.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.07. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

