Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 6,591 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,168,000 after acquiring an additional 95,204 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $33,615,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares in the company, valued at $479,410.49. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,423.50. The trade was a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.