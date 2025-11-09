Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 8,796 Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $258,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 873 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $64,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,856.16. The trade was a 25.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 179,309 shares of company stock worth $15,663,980 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

