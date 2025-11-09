Future Fund LLC Invests $822,000 in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,734.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 244.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $795,812.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,759.76. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

