BCK Capital Management LP Invests $705,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,236,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,648,000 after acquiring an additional 126,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 45.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,171,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 995,109 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $22,077,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in AvidXchange by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,175,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 444,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $7,410,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.