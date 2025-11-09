Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Stock Holdings Decreased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Mirion Technologies worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 249.30 and a beta of 0.88. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

