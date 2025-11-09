BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BACQ. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 888,474 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BACQ opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

