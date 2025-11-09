BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. MAG Silver makes up about 1.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of MAG Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. MAG Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

