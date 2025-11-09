Fonville Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.57. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
