Fonville Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 578,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

