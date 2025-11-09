50,000 Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 399.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 358,526 shares during the period.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Free Report)

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

