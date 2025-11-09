1,105 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Bought by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.