Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 2,500 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 29.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 61.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,561.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

NetEase Stock Down 0.2%

NTES stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

