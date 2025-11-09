Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $13.53 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.68 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

