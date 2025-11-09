Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,640,822 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,669,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

