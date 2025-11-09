Rosenblatt Securities Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $220.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $176.11 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.62 and its 200-day moving average is $189.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

