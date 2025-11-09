Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

