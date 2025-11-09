Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,295 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $123,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

