Flossbach Von Storch SE Purchases New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,077,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 3.62% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 69.65. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

