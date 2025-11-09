Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Aviva PLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $56,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

