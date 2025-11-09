JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.75 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $42.97 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.