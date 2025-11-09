DJE Kapital AG Trims Stock Holdings in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

DJE Kapital AG lowered its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in Iamgold by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,081,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,795 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Iamgold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Iamgold by 55.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,343,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAG

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.